World Economic Forum on ASEAN commences today

World Economic Forum on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (WEF ASEAN) 2018 is scheduled to be commenced today (11) at the Vietnam Convention Center in Hanoi.

The summit will be attended by prime ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, presidents of Indonesia and the Philippines, and Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Hanoi (Noi Bai) International Airport last evening (10) to attend the summit, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Acting Minister of Information and Communications Major General Nguyen Manh Hung and the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Vietnam Hasanthi Dissanayake have received the Sri Lankan delegation including Prime Minister.

Reportedly, the delegation has been escorted to the Lotte Hotel in Hanoi from the Noi Bai Airport, in a special motorcade.