Heavy traffic in parts Colombo due to multiple protests

Heavy traffic in parts Colombo due to multiple protests

September 12, 2018   01:28 pm

-

Maitland Place in Colombo has been blocked for traffic due to a protest near the Ministry of Public Administration, resulting in severe traffic congestion in the area and nearby roads, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest is being staged by a group of unemployed graduated demanding employment in the public sector.

Meanwhile the Lotus Road in Colombo has temporarily been closed for traffic due to a protest march by university students.

The protest organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) is heading towards the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Another protest is being held by the drivers of the training schools opposite the Department of Motor Traffic (RMV).

One lane of the road from Borella towards Narahenpita, has been blocked as a result of this agitation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories