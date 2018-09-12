Heavy traffic in parts Colombo due to multiple protests

-

Maitland Place in Colombo has been blocked for traffic due to a protest near the Ministry of Public Administration, resulting in severe traffic congestion in the area and nearby roads, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest is being staged by a group of unemployed graduated demanding employment in the public sector.

Meanwhile the Lotus Road in Colombo has temporarily been closed for traffic due to a protest march by university students.

The protest organised by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) is heading towards the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Another protest is being held by the drivers of the training schools opposite the Department of Motor Traffic (RMV).

One lane of the road from Borella towards Narahenpita, has been blocked as a result of this agitation.