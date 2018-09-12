Gotabaya grilled for nearly 4 hours

September 12, 2018   01:59 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a statement.

Rajapaksa arrived at the CID at around 10 am this morning (12), to record a statement on the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr.

Reportedly, the recording of the statement lasted for almost 4 hours.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.   

Several army personnel including officers attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case. 

