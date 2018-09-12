Large-scale underground moonshine brewery raided

Tangalle Police has arrested two suspects at a raid of an underground moonshine (kasippu) brewery which had been run for a long time.

The brewery had been hidden in underground concrete pits at a luxury house in Nakulugamuwa-Polaththara area in Tangalle.

Moonshine had been brewed by pumping Goda to 5 litre barrels inside the concrete pits, using a water pump. Plastic and rubber tubes have also been used for this task.

Within several concrete pits in the premises, five 2l bottles of brewed moonshine, eight 750 ml bottles of state liquor, twelve 375ml bottles of state liquor, seven bottles of foreign liquor and eight beer bottles had been stored.

A barrel used to brew moonshine and several spiral tubes have also been discovered while buried near the house.

Reportedly, the police have taken measure to immediately destroy the discovered haul of Goda.

The police have also discovered a cap bearing the logo of the Police Department that is used by senior police officers on the front seat of luxury car parked within the house premises.

Police suspects that the cap has been used to deceive police officers on the moonshine racket.

The main suspect involved in the racket had fled the area, however, the wife of the house-owner and his youngest son had been taken in to custody.

Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant next to the said house had been filed a court case against him for storing food in a manner unfit for human consumption, not maintaining the cleanliness of the kitchen, and disposing waste in to the lagoon, by PHI K. S. T. Ranjan.