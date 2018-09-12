CCTV: Youth dies as motorbike bursts into flames after collision

A youth had been killed in a motorcycle-tractor collision at Sevanagala area on the Kiriabbanara-Sooriyawewa road.

The accident had occurred at around 6.30 pm yesterday (11), when a hand-tractor travelling from Sooriyawewa suddenly turned and hit a motorcycle traveling high-speed on the other lane.

CCTV footage shows that the tractor driver had been driving on the right-side lane while the motorcycle driver was attempting to overtake a three-wheel travelling his side of the road.

The motorcycle had combusted on the spot and the motorcycle driver had been killed by the accident. The motorcycle has been completely destroyed by the fire.

The deceased is a 22 year old youth living in Ranweligala-Sevanagala area and is reported to has been selected to the medical faculty this year.

The driver of the hand-tractor has been arrested regarding the incident and Sevanagala Police is conducting investigations on the matter.