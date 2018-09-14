Man murders wife over family dispute

A person has been arrested on suspicion for murdering his wife last evening (13) at around 5.30 p.m. by assaulting her with a garden hoe.

The deceased is reportedly a 24-year-old mother of one, residing in Agalaoya area in Grandurukotte.

She has succumbed to injuries while being transported to Girandurukotte hospital by neighbours following the assault.

The suspect had been employed at a filling station and engaged in manual labour work afterwards.

The suspect has attempted to commit suicide following the murder, according to the police.

Reportedly, a heated family dispute has led the suspect to commit the murder.

Girandurukotte Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.