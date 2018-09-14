Man murders wife over family dispute

Man murders wife over family dispute

September 14, 2018   10:43 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A person has been arrested on suspicion for murdering his wife last evening (13) at around 5.30 p.m. by assaulting her with a garden hoe.

The deceased is reportedly a 24-year-old mother of one, residing in Agalaoya area in Grandurukotte.

She has succumbed to injuries while being transported to Girandurukotte hospital by neighbours following the assault.

The suspect had been employed at a filling station and engaged in manual labour work afterwards.

The suspect has attempted to commit suicide following the murder, according to the police.

Reportedly, a heated family dispute has led the suspect to commit the murder.

Girandurukotte Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories