Five hospitalised after ammonia cylinder explodes in Horana

September 14, 2018   01:07 pm

-

Five persons were reportedly injured and hospitalised due to an Ammonia gas cylinder exploding at a rubber factory in Ingiriya, Horana.

The cylinder exploded after it had accidentally fallen when being unloaded from a truck which had transported several ammonia cylinder tanks to the factory this morning (14).

The injured persons have been admitted to the Horana Base Hospital while two of them are in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

 

