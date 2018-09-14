SLC calls for police probe on controversial e-mail

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reported to the police’s cybercrime division to investigate an e-mail sent from its own server asking broadcast revenue to be transferred to an offshore account.

“We have a clear evidence that the e-mail was sent from our server and that’s why we have handed it over to the cybercrime division of the CID,” SLC’s IT Manager Nadeeshan Suriyarachchige said.



The SLC on Monday said that it had asked the police to investigate an alleged attempt to transfer USD 5.5 million to an off-shore account connected to the broadcasting rights of the next month’s England tour.

The SLC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is the main suspect now for the alleged fraud, the board sources said.

The money was one of the three payments coming from Sony Pictures Networks for the broadcast rights of the England tour this October-November.

The CFO has been sent on compulsory leave, SLC said.

Source: PTI

-Agencies