Deputy Leader of United National Party (UNP) Sajith Premadasa said that he is prepared to take on any responsibility given to him by the party.

He mentioned this when BBC inquired him on whether he was prepared to become the UNP candidate for premiership at the upcoming general election.

However, there is a proper procedure for this and should act accordingly, he added.

Premadasa further stated that UNP doesn’t fear a legitimate election but only an illegitimate one.