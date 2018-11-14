Dilhara Lokuhettige charged under Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code

-

Former Sri Lanka international Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged with three counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged former Sri Lanka international Dilhara Lokuhettige with three counts of breaching the ECB’s Anti-Corruption Code. The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE last year. Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB’s Code and as such is issuing this charge on the ECB’s behalf. The charges are as follows:

Article 2.1.1 – being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a Domestic Match

Article 2.1.4 – directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1

Article 2.4.4 – failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code

Lokuhettige has 14 days from 13 November 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

Source: ICC