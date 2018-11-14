Father of two found dead in a stream

The body of a male has been found floating in a stream in Gangabada area in Ingiriya, stated Ada Derana reporter.

A person passing by the relevant stream had seen the body and then informed the police on it.

The deceased has been identified to be a father of two from Gangabada area.

Reportedly, he had come to the stream with his family last evening (12). After bathing he had sent his family home, staying behind stating that he will be meeting a friend.

However, the cause of death has not yet been revealed. Ingiriya police is conducting further investigations on the matter.