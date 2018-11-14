Body of German woman who fell off Worlds End sent for postmortem

November 13, 2018   04:54 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The recovered remains of the German woman, who died after falling off World’s End at Horton Plains allegedly while attempting to take a selfie, has been transferred to the Balangoda Base Hospital by police this morning (13).

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old Julia Elgar, a citizen of Germany.

She has reportedly fallen off the World’s End at around 7.30 a.m. on November 11.

Several groups of Army personnel including the Commanding Officer of Nuwara Eliya Army camp Major Asitha Ranaweera, Commander 112 Brigade, Brigadier Ajantha Wijesooriya, 60 Army personnel of Kuruwita camp, along with officers of Balangoda and Samanalawewa police stations and wildlife officers of Horton Plains and Balangoda divisions had carried out a two-day search operation to recover the body of the deceased female.

Although a group of Army personnel from the Nuwara Eliya camp managed to recover the body yesterday (12), they were unable to bring back the remains due to the dense fog.

As they had to spend the night in the lower area of the World’s End, another group of Army personnel moved through the Nonpareil Estate carrying food and other necessities for the lost search group.

The two search groups had eventually retrieved the body of the deceased German woman while facing severe hardships.

The body, which was handed over to the Balangoda police, was subsequently transferred to the Balangoda Base Hospital.

The postmortem examination is slated to be conducted today (13).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories