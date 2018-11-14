Police Chief orders to maintain law & order

Police Chief orders to maintain law & order

November 13, 2018   11:18 pm

-

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has ordered all senior police officers to maintain the law and order in the country, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

President Maithripala Sirisena had convened a meeting of the National Security Council at 8.00 p.m. today (13).

The National Security Council met at 8.00 pm and the President discussed the security situation in the country, according to the PMD.

During the meeting, the President had advised the Commanders of the tri-forces and the IGP to continue maintaining the peace in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories