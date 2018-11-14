Police Chief orders to maintain law & order

-

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has ordered all senior police officers to maintain the law and order in the country, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

President Maithripala Sirisena had convened a meeting of the National Security Council at 8.00 p.m. today (13).

The National Security Council met at 8.00 pm and the President discussed the security situation in the country, according to the PMD.

During the meeting, the President had advised the Commanders of the tri-forces and the IGP to continue maintaining the peace in the country.