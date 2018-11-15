Tense situation in Parliament; Speaker leaves chamber

-

UPDATE (10.56 a.m.) - Speaker Karu Jayasuriya got up from his chair and left the chamber amidst the uproar during the Parliamentary session and arguments between MPs from government and opposition.

He left, without adjourning parliament, as MPs from both sides surrounded him and continued to argue and clash.

The legislators refused to return to their seats and let the session resume despite the repeated calls by the Speaker to do so.

However, a large number of MPs representing both the government and opposition still remain within the Chamber with some even chanting slogans in protest.

A tense situation has been reported during the Parliamentary session today (15), after the conclusion of the special statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

After the PM concluded his speech, MP Lakshman Kiriella moved a motion of no-confidence against the statement made by Rajapaksa.

The Speaker then inquired whether the House would like to go for a vote on that, resulting in objections from members of the ruling party.

Several MPs approached the Speaker and voiced their disapproval to his actions while the MPs of the UNP also gathered around the chair, leading to an exchange of verbal barbs and profanities amidst pushing and shoving.

PM Rajapaksa is his speech had accused the Speaker of misusing his powers and being biased towards his party.

The Parliamentary session commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning, however, proceeding of the session has been obstructed due to the behavior of the parliamentarians.

The Parliament reconvened today following its adjournment last morning (14).

A no-confidence motion was passed against PM Rajapaksa during the Parliamentary session yesterday.