Sri Lankan Rupee hits new low

November 15, 2018   11:45 am

Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated further against US Dollar, recording the current selling rate as Rs 178.10 per US Dollar.

The daily indicative exchange rate of Central Bank of Sri Lanka recorded the buying rate of LKR against the Us Dollar as Rs 174.17.

Following its continuous fall, Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated on November 02. The selling rate was reduced to Rs 175.82, showing a significant climb in the currency.

However, Sri Lankan Rupee dropped to a new record low again today (15).

