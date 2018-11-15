Parliament adjourned until Nov 21

November 15, 2018   11:59 am

The Office of the Speaker has announced that the Parliament has been adjourned until the 21st of November.

The Parliament reconvened today (15) at 10 am following its adjournment last morning (14).

However, proceeding of the session has been obstructed due to the behavior of the parliamentarians.

A tense situation arose during the Parliamentary session when MP Lakshman Kiriella moved a motion of no-confidence against the statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after the conclusion of the special statement made by the PM.

The Speaker’s inquiry on whether the House would like to go for a vote on that, resulted in objections from members of the ruling party.

Several MPs approached the Speaker and voiced their disapproval to his actions while the MPs of the UNP also gathered around the chair, leading to an exchange of verbal barbs and profanities amidst pushing and shoving.

Subsequently, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya got up from his chair and left the chamber amidst the uproar.

Several MPs had reportedly sustained minor injuries during the brawl.

