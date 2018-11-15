-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has sent a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena as a response to the President’s letter from last night (14).

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, yesterday, sent a letter, along with related documents, to President Sirisena, with regard to the motion of no-confidence passed during the parliament session last morning, against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers.

However, the President in a response letter stated that the Gazette notifications in question were issued in accordance to the powers vested in him by the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

He accused the Speaker of acting while ignoring the Constitution, Standing Orders and Parliamentary traditions although the Constitution and Standing Orders explain how a motion of no-confidence against the government should be presented and the process which should be followed to pass the motion.

President had categorically rejected the statement in the motion that the purported acts and appointments referred to therein, are unconstitutional.

Speaker, in a response letter to the President’s allegations, says it is regretful that the President has forgotten that he became the President and Ranil Wickremesinghe became PM upon the mandate of the people.

The Speaker’s letter points out that, although the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the PM happened with the approval the government, this time, it was done without such approval or even consideration of the majority of the parliament.

According to a democratic, civilized society, standing up for 122 MPs is not being biased, but is heeding the voice of majority, said the Speaker.

Speaker Jayasuriya says that he has never stepped inside ‘Sirikotha’, the headquarters of UNP, after being elected the Speaker of the Parliament and that he never participated in political activities of the UNP.

The President can observe the indecent behavior of the parliamentarians at the parliament yesterday through the recording of the parliamentary session, says Speaker Jayasuriya.

According to the Speaker, he respectfully requested the legislature thrice, to allow him to take a vote; however, as it wasn’t given a chance, he had to pass the motion according to the majority shown by a voice vote.

Stating that the country is in serious disorder, Speaker says that the goodwill of the country and the reputation earned by President in his long political career are rapidly deteriorating and that an unnecessary conflict has come up between the executive and the legislature.

Through his letter, Speaker requests the President to salvage the country from this catastrophe by listening to the majority of the parliament.

Speaker’s letter further reads that although the Speaker was to meet with the President at 8.30 am this morning (15), the party leaders deemed that it would serve no purpose seeing the attitude represented by the President’s letter.

Speaker says that he wishes to remind that it is his belief that this dilemma can be resolved through negotiations.