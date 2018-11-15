Basils case postponed until Nov 26

Basils case postponed until Nov 26

November 15, 2018   02:15 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Colombo High Court has postponed the case against former Minister of Economic Affairs Basil Rajapaksa and three others, over the misappropriation of ‘Divi Neguma’ funds, until 26th of November.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Commercial High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe today (15).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and three others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2992 million belonging to Divi Neguma Department to grant housing aid for beneficiaries of Divi Neguma project, during the January 2015 Presidential election.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Nihal Jayatilake, former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka and former Deputy Director General of the same department Bandula Thilakasiri have been named as the other three defendants of the case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories