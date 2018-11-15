The Colombo High Court has postponed the case against former Minister of Economic Affairs Basil Rajapaksa and three others, over the misappropriation of ‘Divi Neguma’ funds, until 26th of November.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Commercial High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe today (15).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and three others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2992 million belonging to Divi Neguma Department to grant housing aid for beneficiaries of Divi Neguma project, during the January 2015 Presidential election.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr Nihal Jayatilake, former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka and former Deputy Director General of the same department Bandula Thilakasiri have been named as the other three defendants of the case.