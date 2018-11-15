MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says that they urge the President to accept the majority of the parliament.

Speaking at a press conference, Ranawaka stated that unfortunate incidents occurred at the parliament today (15).

He also said that they will be meeting with the President at around 5.30 pm tomorrow (16) to discuss on how to tunnel through this impasse. They need a democratic solution to solve this constitutional and political crisis created by the President, he said.

Ranawaka says that they do not have an issue with a free and fair election.

Urging the president to accept the majority of the parliament, MP Ranawaka stated that, by the constitution, the President is bound to accept what is being dictated by the parliament.

As per yesterday’s (14) mandate or the voice vote, the purported Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet has been dissolved automatically and Rajapaksa and his Cabinet is now illegal, pointed out the MP.

The President should take a firm decision to appoint a person who can command the majority of the parliament, he says.

According to Ranawaka, President should accept the decision of the majority and appoint a person – that is Ranil Wickremesinghe –who can command the majority in his House, as the Prime Minister.