-

The Permanent High Court at Bar commenced the daily hearing of the case against the former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three others today (15).

The hearing of testimonies in the case commenced before the Special High Court judge-bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

Accordingly, witness statements were recorded from President’s Counsel Kalinga Indrathissa, the fourth witness of the case. The Special High Court had issued summons for him to appear before the court today.

Further recording of witness statements was postponed until tomorrow (16).

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.