GAJA moves closer to northern coast of Sri Lanka

Severe Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast and the center of the system is very likely to move approximately 120km away from the northern coast of Sri Lanka during this evening, said the Department of Meteorology.

The severe Cyclonic storm over the Central Bay of Bengal is now located approximately 325km away from Kankasanturai to the northeast of Sri Lanka, near latitude-11.3N, Longitude 82.6E at 08.30 a.m. on 15 November.

It is very likely to move west-southwestwards, department said issuing a special weather advisory.

LAND AREAS:

Under the influence of this Cyclonic system, the showery and windy conditions will enhance over the Northern and North-central provinces and in the Puttalam and Trincomalee districts from this evening, the Department of Meteorology stated.

High winds (80-90) kmph, gusting up to 100kmph can be expected over the Jaffna peninsula from this evening.

Very strong winds (60-70) kmph, gusting up to 80kmph can be expected over Mannar, Puttalam, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Killinochchi, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts too.

Showers and thundershowers at times with Very heavy falls above 150mm can be expected in the Jaffna peninsula and heavy falls above 100mm can be expected in other areas in the Northern Province in today (15) evening and night.

Sea water inundation may occur in the low lying areas in the near coast from Mannar to Kankesanturai.

SEA AREAS:

High winds (80-90) kmph, gusting up to 110kmph, expected over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai, will be very rough at times from this evening.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mullaitivu via Trincomalee can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph.

Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai.