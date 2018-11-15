UPDATE: President tells party leaders to prove majority properly

November 15, 2018   09:27 pm

UPDATE (10.09 pm): During the meeting, President Maithripala Sirisena has drawn the attention of the party leaders to remove Clause 1 of yesterday’s resolution, the PMD said.

The President has also called for the resubmission of the resolution to the Parliament and as well as taking a vote by name.

 


President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the party leaders to respect Parliamentary traditions & prove majority properly, the President’s Media Division stated.

A special meeting was held this evening (15), between President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the leaders of the parties that supported the no-confidence motion brought against the Prime Minister and the government in Parliament.

The issue over the no-confidence motion, against the PM and Cabinet appointed by the President, as well as the political crisis prevailing in the country was slated to be discussed during the meeting.

