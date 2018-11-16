Gold worth Rs 14.3m concealed in metal tubes attached to airport trolleys

-

Three businessmen from Kandy have been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle gold biscuits worth over Rs 14.3 million into the country.

The passengers were intercepted by the officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit at the green channel of the airport after they had arrived from Mumbai at 10.50pm last night (15).

A total of 48 pieces of gold, 24 gold biscuits weighing 100g each split into halves, were found concealed in six metal tubes which were attached to the trolleys of the passengers, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The total weight of the gold is 2,399.81 grams and is valued at Rs. 14,398,860.

The suspects detained are aged 48, 46 and 44 while they are residents of Kandy and businessmen by profession, a spokesman said.