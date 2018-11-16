Complaint against Thewarapperuma for brandishing knife inside House

Complaint against Thewarapperuma for brandishing knife inside House

November 16, 2018   12:15 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A complaint has been lodged against MP Palitha Thewarapperuma for brandishing a knife inside the Chamber of the Parliament yesterday (15).

Attorney-at-Law C. Dolawatte stated that the complaint was filed at the Police Emergency Service yesterday (15).

A tense situation emerged during the Parliamentary session yesterday, when a no-confidence vote against the special statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was called by the Speaker.

Footages of MP Thewarapperuma holding a knife and brandishing it during the tense situation were propagated through media.

Attorney-at-Law C. Dolawatte further emphasized that no cover-ups will be allowed for criminal misconducts under the parliamentary privileges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories