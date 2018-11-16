Two shops in Talawakelle gutted in fire

Two shops in Talawakelle town have been completely destroyed during a fire that broke out early this morning (16).

The fire had erupted inside a chilli-grinding mill located on the main road of Talawakelle town at around 2.00 a.m. today, and the nearby fancy-goods store was also gutted in the fire.

The fire brigade of Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, along with the Talawakelle Police and the residents of the area, had curbed the fire in a joint effort.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, and the damages caused by the fire are yet to be estimated.

Talawakelle Police has launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the fire.