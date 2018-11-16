Govt MPs stage protest inside Parliament

-

Several parliamentarians representing the government are currently staging a protest within the Parliament chamber.

The MPs are protesting against UNP members Palitha Thewarapperuma and Ranjan Ramanayake bringing knives into the chamber yesterday.

They are demanding that the two MPs are arrested and are also demanding a response from the Speaker allowing the arrest of the two UNP MPs.

A group of MPs gathered near the chair of the Speaker before the session commenced and are engaging in a protest while shouting slogans against the two UNP MPs.

One MP from ruling party, Arundika Fernando, is seated in the chair of the Speaker while a large number of MPs are gathered around him shouting slogans and protesting.

This comes in the wake of yesterday’s clashes inside the chamber during which certain MPs were seen wielding knife-like objects.

Photographs and videos circulating in social media show the MP with a knife in his hand albeit it appears to be a butter knife.

A complaint has also reportedly been lodged against MP Palitha Thewarapperuma for allegedly taking a knife into the Parliament chamber.

Attorney-at-law Premanath C. Dolawatta stated that the complaint was made to the police emergency hotline yesterday (15).

Meanwhile all parliamentarians entering the Parliament chamber were reportedly being subjected to a body search before they were allowed to enter the chamber today.