Police enter Parliament chamber

-

Police personnel have entered the Parliament chamber to control the situation due to the protest by government MPs, who are obstructing the commencement of the parliamentary session.

A large number of police officers guarding the Speaker and the Mace entered the chamber and attempted to reach the Chair of the Speaker.

However, the government MPs gathered near the chair and protesting while also occupying the chair prevented the police officers from coming close by throwing various objects at them.

Several government MPs also proceeded to take away the chair of the Speaker in order to prevent the Speaker taking his seat and commencing the session.

However, while standing and surrounded by police officers the Speaker attempted to take a vote on a new motion of no confidence using a microphone.

This was also obstructed as the government MPs staging a protest in the chamber and occupying the area near the chair of the Speaker continued to attack and throw various objects at the direction of the police officers guarding the Speaker.

As a result of this, the Speaker announced that the Parliament was adjourned until November 19. He said that the parliament will reconvene at 1.00 p.m. on that date.