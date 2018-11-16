President informed after no-confidence motion against govt passed - Speaker

The second clause of the motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the government has been passed in the Parliament today (16) according to the parliamentary Standing Orders.

The Office of the Speaker stated this issuing a press release.

The motion has been presented to the Parliament by MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and seconded by MP Vijitha Herath.

This was in accordance with the decision taken at the special meeting held with the President, the Speaker and party leaders last evening (15).

The press release issued by the Speaker’s Office stated that, in terms with the Article 48(2) of the Constitution, the parliament accepts the official statement on the dissolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the government.

The Speaker’s Office said that the no-confidence motion, which was passed along with the signatures of 112 Parliamentarians, has been sent to the President Maithripala Sirisena by the Speaker.