This is Parliament Jokes-3  Rohitha Abeygunawardana

-

Podujana Peramuna calls UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who are urging to hold General Elections, for their assistance in this regard.

This was noted by MP Indika Anuruddha during a press conference held at the party headquarters in Battaramulla.

Commenting at the press conference, UPFA Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardana stated that the situation in the chamber on 14th and 15th November was absolutely like ‘Parliament Jokes-3’ movie.

He added that this ‘movie’ is produced by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, while it is directed by the UNP.

He further stated that the Speaker has self-destructed the dignity bestowed upon him.