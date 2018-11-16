Manusath Derana wins Best CSR Brand of the Year

-

“Manusath Derana” won the Gold Award for Best CSR Brand of the Year at the SLIM Brand Excellence Awards 2018.

The 17th edition of SLIM Brand Excellence is currently underway at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.

One Million Trees project was initiated by Manusath Derana Nature Force for the celebration of the 13th anniversary of TV Derana this year under theme “Magen Gasak Mavu Deranata” (A tree for Mother Earth from Me).

Joining hands with the One Million Trees programme, President Maithripala Sirisena also planted a tree at the President’s House on October 28.

Manusath Derana is the CSR initiative undertaken by TV Derana to create awareness and come to the aid of the thousands who are affected by kidney disease in the north central regions of Sri Lanka.

Manusath Derana has been involved in many community service activities in Sri Lanka for the past few years by successfully helping the community to identify kidney failures and directing them towards medical aid, to improve their health conditions.

Manusath Derana has successfully launched the foster parent scholarship scheme ‘Derane Daruwo’ to raise funds to educate children of families affected by kidney disease in Sri Lanka as well.

Manusath Derana also won prestigious JASTECA Gold award for Corporate Social Responsibility in 2016 and a Special Achievement Award at the 2015 International CSR Excellence Awards held in Leicester Square, London.