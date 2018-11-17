Prime Minister meets with govt MPs
November 17, 2018 01:16 pm
A discussion between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the parliamentary group of the government is currently underway at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The meeting to discuss the current political crisis in the country had reportedly commenced at around 10.30 a.m. today behind closed doors.
According to political sources, the discussion will mainly focus on the future political activities of the government and the issue regarding the motion of no confidence brought against the government.