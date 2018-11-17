Speaker should resign if unable to control Parliament  Lakshman Yapa

-

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that the Speaker had accepted the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa before even 10 minutes had passed and that he has never seen this happen before in his 25 years in the Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) office today, he said that the Speaker has acted in this manner despite the ongoing case being heard in the Supreme Court.

He also said that the Speaker should respectfully resign if he is unable to control the prevailing unrest in Parliament.

Abeywardena said that Speaker should accept three-quarters of the responsibility for this dishonor that has befallen the nation.

He also said that there is a possibility that MPs will not stand up from their seats and show respect to the Speaker in the future.

MP Susantha Punchinilame, who also addressed the press beefing, said that for the first time in history such a shameful behavior had been observed due to the UNP parliamentarians jeering and behaving in an unruly manner and that the Speaker did nothing to control the situation.

He said that ‘jungle law’ currently prevails in the parliament and accused the behavior of the Speaker.