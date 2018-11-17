Mahinda could have waited for a year and half, but can the country? - Gotabaya

-

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that Mahinda Rajapaksa could have become Prime Minister with a two-thirds majority in Parliament if he had waited for elections in a year and a half, but questioned whether the country could wait that long.

He made these comments while addressing a seminar of the “Eliya” (light) organisation held in Avissawella today (17).

He stated that some people ask whether Mahinda Rajapaksa could have taken the premiership with a two-thirds majority if he had waited for another year and a half.

“I know very well that Mahinda Rajapaksa could have done that. But the problem is whether this country can wait for another one and a half years,” he said.

“The Ranil Wickremesinghe government was created by foreign powers,” he claimed, while adding that when it was announced that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister and government was passed in the Parliament, the diplomats from western nations who were in the gallery had clapped their hands.