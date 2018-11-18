Man murders wife over extramarital affair

-

A man has murdered his wife in Kalutara-South by assaulting with a sharp object, stated the Police.

According to the police the incident has taken place at a flower shop near the Kalutara Bridge.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that an extramarital affair had resulted in this murder.

The deceased is a 43 year old woman living in Kalutara-South area.

The murder suspect has been arrested and the Kalutara-South Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.