Two detained for attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes

A Sri Lankan female passenger, who had arrived from Dubai, has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in 19,920 sticks of foreign cigarettes.

The suspect, aged 49 years, is revealed to be a resident of Madurankuli area.

The officers of the Customs Narcotic Control Division at the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge at BIA had seized the contraband this morning (19).

The cigarette sticks, contained in 99 cartons and 06 packets, were detected while hidden inside the suspect’s travelling bag.

Reportedly, the contraband is estimated to be valued at Rs 990,000.



Meanwhile, in a separate detection, Customs officers attached to the BIA have detained another Sri Lankan passenger for attempting to smuggle in 174 cartons of foreign cigarettes.

The 32-year-old suspect, a resident of Nattandiya, had arrived at the BIA from Dubai this morning (19).

The cartons had contained 34,800 of foreign cigarettes, estimated to be worth over Rs 1.7 million.

The contraband was seized while hidden inside the suspect’s travelling bag.

Further investigations regarding the two incidents are conducted by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.