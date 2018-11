-

Prime Minister’s Office issuing a press release has refuted the allegations that new bulletproof vehicles have been ordered for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

PM’s Office states that rumor spreading in media and social media stating that 02 new bulletproof vehicles have been ordered for PM Rajapaksa are false.

PM’s Office further reaffirms that no new vehicles have been ordered for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.