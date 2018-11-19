President expresses regret over use of tear gas on monks

-

President states that he was not informed on the protest by the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization and he expresses his regrets regarding the inconveniences caused to the monks.

A protest by BBS was held this afternoon (19) in front of the Presidential Secretariat. They had arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to handover a letter to the President with regard to the imprisonment of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

However, police had taken measures to control the protestors by deploying water cannons and tear gas.

President has further said that he will instruct on an immediate investigation into those who were involved in the firing of tear gas, stated President’s Media Division.