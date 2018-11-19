President expresses regret over use of tear gas on monks

President expresses regret over use of tear gas on monks

November 19, 2018   04:40 pm

-

President states that he was not informed on the protest by the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization and he expresses his regrets regarding the inconveniences caused to the monks.

A protest by BBS was held this afternoon (19) in front of the Presidential Secretariat. They had arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to handover a letter to the President with regard to the imprisonment of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

However, police had taken measures to control the protestors by deploying water cannons and tear gas.

President has further said that he will instruct on an immediate investigation into those who were involved in the firing of tear gas, stated President’s Media Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories