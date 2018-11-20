Transfer of OIC NIshantha Silva cancelled

-

The transfer of OIC Nishantha Silva of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who had been handling several major investigations, has been cancelled, stated a senior CID official when inquired by Ada Derana.

He was transferred to the Negombo Police division on a service requirement on 18th November.

OIC Nishantha Silva had been directing high-profile investigations including the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunga, abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr and crimes against journalists Upali Tennakoon and Namal Perera. He had also been in charge of the case of abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008.

Silva was investigating the killing of 11 children between 2008-2009 and had secured an arrest order last week against the country’s top military official when he was shifted on Sunday, an official said.

“He was about to arrest Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne when his marching orders came,” a senior police official had told foreign media.

The transfer was considered a serious blow many high profile investigations handled by Silva.

Several organizations including Amnesty International and Free Media Movement had spoken out on the transfer of OIC Silva.