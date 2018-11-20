Lawyers to take action against behavior of MPs

-

Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala says that lawyers will lodge a complaint at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the behavior of representatives at the parliament.

He mentioned this at a press conference organized in Colombo by the Lawyers for Democracy (LfD).

He stated that there has been no complaint against the incidents at the parliament so far and as lawyers they had been observing to see if a complaint would appear.

Stating that educational qualifications of the MPs should be looked into, he said that there is a responsibility of the public to determine what recommendations to be considered when people’s representatives are appointed in the future.

However, Watagala said that steps will be taken in the future regarding the behavior of MPs such as pouring water on the Speaker’s chair.