PNF tells James Dauris to stay out of internal affairs of SL

A letter from Professionals’ National Front (PNF), signed by Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, has been sent to the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, James Dauris.

PNF states that they had observed that High Commissioner Dauris has mobilized his offices beyond the accepted norms and limits as per Vienna Convention.

The letter had quoted the Article 41 of the Vienna Convention in support of their claims.

“Article 41

Without prejudice to their privileges and immunities, it is the duty of all persons enjoying such privileges and immunities to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State. All official business with the receiving State entrusted to the mission by the sending State shall be conducted with or through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the receiving State or such othe Ministry as may be agreed”

The PNF has requested the High Commissioner to abide by the international convention. They have further requested the High Commissioner to refrain from interfering into internal affairs of Sri Lanka.