Facebook scammer who promised mobile phones arrested

An individual has been arrested for allegedly defrauding money through Facebook by promising to give out mobile phones.

The arrest has been made yesterday (20) by the officers of the Negombo Division Crime Investigation Unit following a complaint received in this regard.

The suspect had not handed out the promised mobile phones to the persons he had defrauded although they had already deposited money to his account.

Reportedly, he had scammed individuals from Negombo, Ja-Ela, Colombo and several other areas.

The 21-year-old suspect is said to be a resident of Periyamulla area in Negombo.

The arrestee has been handed over to the Negombo Police, and he is to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (21).