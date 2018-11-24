CID summons Chief of Defence Staff for questioning

-

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has been summoned to appear at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to record a statement.

A spokesman for the department said that Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne had been informed in writing to appear before the CID at 10.00 a.m. on November 27.

The former Navy Commander is accused of shielding a navy officer allegedly responsible for abductions and killings.

Police recently told the court the admiral had protected Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi, a navy intelligence officer who is the main suspect in the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths between 2008 and 2009.

The CID had summoned the Chief of Defence Staff for questioning once before, however Wijegunaratne had failed to appear due to traveling overseas for an official visit.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had ordered the police to arrest Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne on two occasions.