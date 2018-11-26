Special meeting of President and senior police officials

November 26, 2018   07:50 am

A discussion will be held between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and senior officials and President Maithripala Sirisena today (26).

Reportedly, the discussion is will be held at the Presidential Secretariat at 12 noon today and the current political situation in the country is to be discussed at the meeting.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara has requested all senior DIGs and DIGs to participate in this discussion.

Although this discussion was scheduled to be held on the 5th November, it was cancelled by the IGP due to unavoidable circumstances.

