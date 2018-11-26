Hartal in Hatton

-

The trading community of the Hatton Town conducted a Hartal movement from 10 am to 1 pm today (26), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, all shops in the town had been closed down and black flags had been hoisted in protest. It was observed that all three-wheeler and taxi drivers too had joined the movement by halting their operations.

The Hartal movement was held in protest against the inaction of the Estate Employers’ Union regarding the estate workers’ demand to raise their daily wage up to Rs 1000.

Trading businessmen, employees and three-wheeler and taxi drivers have demonstrated their objections by standing along the sides of the main street.