Cabinet approves Interim Vote on Account for Rs 1,735 billion

November 28, 2018   01:41 pm

The Cabinet of Minister has approved a proposal to present an Interim Vote on Account in order to secure provisions for the first four months in 2019, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said, during the weekly Cabinet press briefing held today (28).

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, to present a proposal for entire expenditure of Rs 1,735 billion (Vote on Account).

He said that of the entire expenditure Rs 760 billion will be for the continue process of Government Public Services, Rs 970 billion for the expenditures previously authorized by different laws and Rs 05 billion for Government Advance Account.

 

