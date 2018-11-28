Venerable Dambara Amila Thero has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court against appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister following the removal of Ranil Wickremesinghe from the position.

Fifty-three individuals including former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, incumbent Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioner, Ven. Dambara Amila Thero has stated the decision taken by President Maithripala Sirisena on the 26th of October to remove Ranil Wickremesinghe from the premiership and to appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position is against the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

He has sought a verdict from the Supreme Court that states this action taken by the President has violated fundamental rights and as well as an interim order suspending the activities of Mahinda Rajapaksa in the premiership and of the Cabinet of Ministers until the court concludes hearing of the petition.