Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

November 30, 2018   09:19 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight today (Nov 30).

Accordingly, the price of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) will be reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) is also to be slashed by Rs 5 per litre.

Lanka IOC stated that it would reduce the price of Super Diesel (Euro 4) & Xtra Premium 95 Petrol (Euro 4) by Rs 5 per litre even though the company is incurring huge losses on the sale of Auto Fuels.

Earlier today, Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Gamini Lokuge said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) would reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre with effect from midnight today (Nov. 30).

 

The revised selling prices of fuel per litre indicated by Lanka IOC are as follows:

 

Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD)           Rs 106

Xtra MILE                                   Rs 110

Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4)     Rs 131

Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) Rs 143

Xtra Premium EURO 3              Rs 147

Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4)         Rs 162

