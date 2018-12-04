UFPA decides to skip Parliament session tomorrow

-

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has decided not to attend the parliamentary session scheduled for tomorrow (5), MP Dinesh Gunawardena said.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today, he claimed that the Speaker has decided to convene the Parliament in this manner by preparing an agenda as per his will.

UPFA Parliamentarians had boycotted parliament proceeding on four separate days while accusing the Speaker of bias.

On November 30, the Speaker had adjourned the parliament until 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday (5).

During the press briefing, MP Dinesh Gunawardena also spoke about the interim order issued by the Appeals Court yesterday (3).

He said that the interim order has not barred the premiership and the Cabinet of Ministers and that the order has only restrained Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Cabinet from executing their duties.

He said that the correct decision will be given by the court on December 12.