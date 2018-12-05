Parliament set to convene; govt. party to boycott session

Parliament set to convene; govt. party to boycott session

December 5, 2018   09:20 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Parliament, headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, is scheduled to convene today (05) at 10.30 am.

It was reported that a meeting of the party leaders is set to be held at 9.30 a.m., prior to the parliamentary session.

Responding to a query by Ada Derana, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that all political parties representing the Parliament have been notified to take part in today’s meeting of party leaders.

Furthermore, the Public Gallery will be remained closed today as well.

Meanwhile, the Chief Organizer of the ruling party MP Dinesh Gunawardena has stated that their party has decided to boycott today’s parliamentary session.

He stated this attending a press conference convened in Colombo yesterday (04).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories