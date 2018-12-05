Bills posted in Mullaitivu objecting another war

Residents in Mullaitivu say that posters have been pasted in several areas of Mullaitivu district under the theme ‘No War and Terror Again’.

They stated that the posters have been pasted in Mulliyawalai area and several place in Mullaitivu town.

The posters have insisted not to let the recent incident of the murders of the two policemen in Batticaloa escalate in to another war.

Previously, civil organizations of Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Jaffna areas had jointly organized protests to object the another rise of terrorism.